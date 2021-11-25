During RB Leipzig’s 5-0 thrashing of FC Brugge, see Gvardiol wildly head a cup of beer thrown at him.

During RB Leipzig’s 5-0 thrashing of FC Brugge, watch Gvardiol wildly head a cup of beer thrown at him.

THIS IS the moment an RB Leipzig player demonstrated his heading skills by leaping to meet a cup of beer thrown at him by a Brugge supporter.

A video shows Josko Gvardiol, a 19-year-old Croatian defender, nutting the beer away in delight during his team’s 5-0 Champions League win at Brugge.

The incident occurred after Christopher Nkunku scored Leipzig’s first goal in the 12th minute.

When the beer flew Gvardiol’s way, the Leipzig players were busy celebrating near the corner flag.

The defender responded to the beer with a powerful header, spraying it all over the place.

Gvardiol and his Leipzig teammates added four more goals to their celebration.

Emil Forsberg of Sweden scored twice in the first half.

Andre Silva added a third before the break, and Nkunku completed the rout in stoppage time with his second.

With one game remaining, both teams are on four points.

Neither team will be able to catch Man City or PSG, but they will be hoping to finish third and qualify for the Europa League.

Club Brugge is now eleven goals behind Leipzig on goal difference as a result of last night’s thrashing.

While Gvardiol’s reaction was amusing, it is part of a worrying trend of missiles being launched onto football fields.

The match between Lyon and Marseille was called off after a water bottle struck Dimitri Payet in the face after only five minutes.

As Payet was about to take a corner, the object was thrown by the Lyon crowd.

The 33-year-old, who used to play for West Ham, needed medical attention but was able to walk off the pitch without assistance.

After an hour and a half of suspension, Lyon tweeted pictures of their players warming up again.

They took to social media again two hours after the incident to confirm the game would not be restarted.