During the 2021 season, one NFL team came “extremely close” to trading for Deshaun Watson.

During the 2021 NFL season, one NFL team came “extremely close” to trading for Deshaun Watson.

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback going forward, but that wasn’t always the case.

The Dolphins were “extremely close” to trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright.

Despite his more than 20 sexual assault allegations, both recently fired head coach Brian Flores and owner Stephen Ross were said to be interested in bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Watson would have been a Dolphin, according to Allbright, if the last three or four civil suits had been settled.

