During the Afcon match between Guinea and Zimbabwe, watch Liverpool’s Naby Keita score a solo wondergoal from outside the box.

During the Afcon match between Guinea and Zimbabwe, watch Liverpool’s Naby Keita score a solo wondergoal from the outside box.

During Guinea’s Afcon loss to Zimbabwe, Liverpool’s Naby Keita scored a spectacular solo wondergoal from outside the box.

In Tuesday’s Group B match, the midfielder scored in the 48th minute, with his team trailing 2-0.

Naby Keita, take a bow!

Guinea pulls one back thanks to a fantastic strike from the Liverpool man.

Watch the AFCON live on Sky Sports Premier League (hashtag) pic.twitter.com2J11jBHF2b

Keita, who is 26 years old, received the ball on the right flank and cut inside with his left foot.

The former RB Leipzig player then produced a silky dribble outside the penalty area to create space.

And Keita finished the move by slamming the ball into the top far corner with his left foot.

As Keita gave his team a fighting chance, the crowd erupted in jubilation.

The playmaker, however, passed up the opportunity to celebrate by sprinting for the ball and returning it to the half-way line.

Keita’s incredible goal enthralled fans, with one proclaiming him the “best midfielder in the world.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“What a player!” exclaimed another.

“Let’s keep going, Naby lad,” one added.

Despite Keita’s efforts, Guinea was unable to find an equalizer, and the game ended with Zimbabwe winning 2-1.

Guinea qualified from Group B in second place despite Senegal’s 0-0 draw with Malawi.

Guinea sealed the spot on head-to-head after defeating Malawai 1-0 on Matchday One, despite having the same points total and goal difference.

Despite Tuesday’s win, Senegal finished first in the group by a single point, while Zimbabwe finished last.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

With Keita yet to reach his full potential at Anfield, Liverpool fans will be keeping a close eye on his progress.

Keita is in his fourth season with the Reds, but he has only made 64 appearances and scored six goals during that time.

Keita, on the other hand, has a trophy cabinet to be proud of, having won the Champions League in 2019 and then Liverpool’s first-ever Premier League title a year later.