During the Bears-Seahawks game, a fan appears to throw a snowball onto the field.

During the Bears-Seahawks game, a fan appears to throw a snowball on the field.

Photos and videos from Seattle earlier Sunday afternoon showed a truly unique game atmosphere as the Seahawks prepared for their matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Snow games are unavoidable at this time of year.

Football fans, on the other hand, adore it when the field is painted white for a game.

It creates a spectacular scene, but it also allows for some inappropriate behavior.

Snowballs appeared to rain down on the field during Sunday’s game between the Seahawks and the Bears.

After catching a touchdown, Bears tight end Jimmy Graham was nearly hit by a few snowballs late in the fourth quarter.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Another snowball came dangerously close to hitting Nick Foles and the Bears offense as they knelt to run out the clock.

The incident was captured on video.

Look: Fan Appears To Throw Snowball On Field During Bears-Seahawks Game

