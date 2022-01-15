During the Bengals-Raiders game, Josephine Skriver was not pleased with the officials.

During the Bengals-Raiders game, Josephine Skriver was dissatisfied with the officials.

Josephine Skriver, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model from Las Vegas, is dissatisfied with the officiating in today’s game.

The officials appeared to make a major error during the second quarter of a Wild Card game between Las Vegas and Cincinnati.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tried to elude the rush by sprinting toward the sideline.

Burrow tossed the ball to wide receiver Tyler Boyd in the endzone just before stepping out of bounds.

Before Boyd had a chance to catch the ball, the officials blew the whistle.

The officials, on the other hand, made a mistake and did not rule the play dead.

The touchdown was upheld, giving the Bengals a 20-6 advantage late in the second quarter.

Skriver was irritated.

“That touchdown was a complete farce.”

She explained, “They’d blown the whistle.”

