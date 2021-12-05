During the Big Ten Championship, Jenny Taft makes a major personal announcement.

Jenny Taft Makes a Major Personal Announcement During Big Ten Championship
Gus Johnson teased that he had a “juicy secret” to reveal before the Big Ten championship broadcast cut to the halftime break.
Johnson revealed it near the beginning of the third quarter.
Jenny Taft, the so-called “All-American girl,” is expecting a daughter.
Taft was quickly cut to the sideline by FOX to show her baby bump.
Look: Jenny Taft Announces Major Personal News During Big Ten Championship
The All-American girl is becoming an All-American mom 😍
Congratulations, @JennyTaft! pic.twitter.com/IisGApOZEr
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021
THE ALL-AMERICAN GIRL JENNY TAFT pic.twitter.com/rwc0gxBEdZ
— Raza (@razau__) November 27, 2021