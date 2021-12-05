Trending
During the Big Ten Championship, Jenny Taft makes a major personal announcement.

Gus Johnson teased that he had a “juicy secret” to reveal before the Big Ten championship broadcast cut to the halftime break.

Johnson revealed it near the beginning of the third quarter.

Jenny Taft, the so-called “All-American girl,” is expecting a daughter.

Taft was quickly cut to the sideline by FOX to show her baby bump.

