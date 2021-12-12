During the Blowout, the Cowboys receive some concerning injury news.

At FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, the Dallas Cowboys are currently battling the Washington Football Team.

Cowboys fans, on the other hand, should be worried about the offensive line right now.

Tyron Smith, a star left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Football Team due to an injury.

He might not be able to return, according to reports.

This season, Smith has already been sidelined due to injury.

For the Cowboys, losing Smith for another game or two would be devastating.

Hopefully, it isn’t anything major.

Cowboys Get Concerning Injury News During Blowout

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith getting looked at on the sideline after the previous drive. pic.twitter.com/s39b2epF3M — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2021