During the Buccaneers vs. Jaguars game, there was an ugly brawl.
When it comes to playoff football, humidity, and alcohol, well-behaved fans are rare.
During Saturday’s NFC Playoff game, there was an ugly brawl between Eagles and Buccaneers fans.
Several Buccaneers fans can be seen in a disturbing video slamming into a helpless Eagles team.
The fight is eventually broken up by stadium security.
This video is disturbing, and the language used may not be appropriate for the workplace.
Please take a look.
Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game
On the scoreboard and the streets pic.twitter.com/0mpnbZZS9K
— DillyDillyFuckPhilly (@NotJasonLicht) January 16, 2022