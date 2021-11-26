During the Cowboys-Raiders game, a brawl erupts.

During the Cowboys-Raiders game, a fight breaks out.

During the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, tempers flared, and the two teams got into a brawl on the sidelines.

Although the officiating crew did a good job of breaking up the fight, one of the referees paid the price for his efforts.

A CBS camera crew captured one of the officials with a chin cut.

Fans were pleasantly surprised when the Cowboys and Raiders got physical to start the first half.

Two players were ejected in this brawl: Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

“Both Cowboys rookie CB Kelvin Joseph and Raiders S Roderic Teamer were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct for their roles in a physical altercation that spilled into the Raiders sideline area,” ESPN’s Ed Werder reported.

Given that two players have already been ejected, the Cowboys and Raiders must be cautious for the remainder of the game.

CBS will broadcast the second half of the Thanksgiving game.

