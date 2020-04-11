during the crisis, the “Barçagate” continues in Barcelona

If the current season seems endless due to the stopping of competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is even more so for FC Barcelona, ​​entangled in an interminable institutional crisis. Last episode, the resignation with clatter of six members of the management of the club against the background of battle ranked in local media.

FC Barcelona has built part of its prestige and renown around the idea that it is much more than a club. ” My that a club ”, We say in Catalan. This season, the formula takes on a far less flattering meaning with a series of cases that feed an endless soap opera.

Among the most significant episodes of this unusual series in a club cultivating discretion, the clash in January between Lionel Messi and sports director Eric Abidal, sharply called to order by the Argentine star via social networks for having suggested that ‘part of the locker room had acted for the departure of coach Ernesto Valverde. Previously, the same Abidal had been singled out for his management of the Valverde estate, with the chaotic search for the right candidate (from Xavi Hernandez to Ronald Koeman) to finally stop on Quique Setien, a trainer certainly respected in Spain but withdrawn from his campaign for several months and not having the renown hoped for in such a club.

Barça also had a fiery summer with the endless “novela” of Neymar’s false return. Not to mention the poorly calibrated preseason, with trips to Japan and the United States which weighed on the quality of the players’ physical preparation. Some see it as the cause of the innumerable injuries of major players in the squad, from Ousmane Dembélé to Luis Suarez via Jordi Alba or Samuel Umtiti. And finally, a disjointed winter transfer window, with several players pushed at the start (Carles Alena, Jean-Clair Todibo, Garcia), resulting in an extremely limited workforce for the end of the season and the hasty recruitment of the Danish striker Martin Braithwaite …

The I3 Ventures adventure

All these cases have however been overshadowed in recent weeks by a new series, known as “Barçagate”. Originally, the revelation, two months ago, of the existence of a secret contract with the company I3 Ventures. At first glance, nothing too bad. This company had the mission to monitor the content on social networks that may concern the club, and through different accounts to work for the good image of Barça and especially of its president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Leaks from club management, however, pointed out that the company in question had slipped in some of its publications on social networks by attacking certain heavyweights in the locker room, including Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué, the boss of the TV group Mediapro , Jaume Roures, or to one of the figures of the opposition to President Bartomeu …

Despite the laborious explanations of the latter, this affair has eroded his image outside, but also inside the club, creating fractures within the management team and arousing growing distrust among the players. A few days ago, President Bartomeu, who denounced the disloyalty of certain leaders, asked for the departure of four of them, including Vice-President Emili Rousaud, whom he had nevertheless made last year his candidate for the next election for the presidency of the club, scheduled at the latest in June 2021 and to which Bartomeu cannot stand.

Rousaud, the man of yesterday’s confidence, immediately turned into an accuser. His resignation smashed on April 9, 2020, with five other leaders (including all those whose Bartomeu had demanded the departure) is accompanied by attacks in the media. Emili Rousaud immediately denounces the contract with I3 Ventures, which he says was not done properly. According to him, this contract of around one million euros is notoriously overvalued, the work required of this company not worth more than a tenth of this sum. More seriously, he was allegedly hidden from the supervisory committee of which he was a member, through five different contracts of less than 200,000 euros from different club departments. And Rousaud to imply that someone probably put his hand in the bag …

The resigners also criticize the entire management of FC Barcelona, ​​which has resulted in an extremely delicate economic situation, especially in the context of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bartomeu and the flight ahead

Charges quickly refuted by club management, or what’s left. It recalls that the so-called “Barçagate” case is the subject of an audit entrusted to PricewaterhouseCoopers. With 12 members still present around him, nothing legally prevents Josep Maria Bartomeu from continuing his mandate. Even if the resigners say that three other members are preparing to join them, we would still be far from the limit of five leaders below which an early election would become inevitable. Especially since Bartomeu could appoint new members to replace some of the starters.

But there is no doubt that the end of his last term is far from what he hoped for the moment. He was elected in 2015, in the euphoria of the last success of Barça in the Champions League, after replacing as vice-president his predecessor Sandro Rosell, caught by irregularities in the recruitment of the Brazilian Neymar. Since then, Josep Maria Bartomeu has gradually drawn the club into a very expensive policy, with recruitments that are too costly and contracts that are higher and higher to keep the stars, including Lionel Messi. But also by launching the club in a very ambitious real estate project known as Espai Barça, which aims to become the largest sports complex in the world with in particular a new Camp Nou, the famous Barcelona stadium.

Some blame Bartomeu for a kind of headlong rush which today places the club in a delicate situation. The president also undoubtedly pays the political divisions around Barça, between those who would like him to engage more behind the sectors more favorable to the secession of Catalonia from Spain and those who, like him, advocate a more neutral.

All his dreams of leaving Barça by the front door, if possible with a new Champions League that is too long overdue, Bartomeu is working to stand guard around him and accuses his former adventure companions of having undermined its authority, in particular by leaking internal tensions into the press. The latest example to date is the discussions that led to a 70% drop in players’ wages during the health crisis. By presenting this agreement, Lionel Messi, again, attacked those who in the presidency of the club had suggested in the media that the players did not want this financial effort …

While Spain, and in particular Catalonia, are struggling in a very delicate situation with an epidemic of coronavirus which strikes them extremely hard, with deaths by the thousands and saturated hospitals, the spectacle offered by the Barcelona leaders has something pathetic. To the point that for once, its famous currency could be expressed differently: less than a club …