‘During the draw with Inter Milan, Atalanta fans racially abuse ex-Man City striker Edin Dzeko.’

During last night’s Serie A match, Atalanta fans allegedly racially abused EDIN DZEKO.

The vile abuse was directed at the Inter Milan forward during the first half of the goalless draw at the Gewiss Stadium.

The chants were said to have originated from the Curva Nord section of the home crowd.

And the Bosnian, 35, was not about to suffer in silence.

With his gestures, the forward turned to face the crowd, attempting to silence them.

Fans allegedly chanted ‘you are a gypsy’ at Dzeko, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The racist chant is based on the former Manchester City midfielder’s Balkan ancestry.

In recent years, he isn’t the only one in Italy who has received such treatment.

During AC Milan’s game against Roma last week, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also insulted in the same way.

As a result, Jose Mourinho, the manager of Roma, was forced to intervene in order to silence the abusers.

Serie A is working to improve its response to racist incidents, and Atalanta will almost certainly be punished as a result.

After joining Inter from Roma last summer, Dzeko has a contract that runs until 2023.

This season at the San Siro, he has shone under Simone Inzaghi.

In 26 appearances for the club, the two-time Premier League winner has 11 goals and six assists.

