During the final play, the Packers had only ten players on the field.

The Packers’ special teams were abysmal, and they were ultimately the reason for Green Bay’s loss to the 49ers on Saturday night.

At the end of the first half, the Niners blocked a Green Bay field goal.

San Francisco tied the game in the fourth quarter by blocking and returning a Green Bay punt for a touchdown.

To make matters worse, when Robbie Gould kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal, the Packers only had 10 players on the field.

