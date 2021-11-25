During the match against Man City, PSG’s Achraf Hakimi takes a break to replace his contact lens after it fell out.

During PSG’s match against Man City, Achraf Hakimi takes a break to replace his contact lens after it fell out.

PSG’s ACHRAF HAKIMI was briefly blinded during their Champions League match against Manchester City when his contact lens FELL OUT.

Mauricio Pochettino’s summer signing had to take a break from the action to replace his faulty lens.

PSG squandered a one-goal lead to lose the game 2-1, and it wasn’t just the 23-year-old Moroccan international who looked away from the ball.

Considering he didn’t have a mirror in front of him to help him re-fit the lens, Hakimi did a fantastic job.

To make matters worse, he had to do it in the heat of battle, in front of a sold-out Etihad Stadium.

The visitors had taken the lead through Kylian Mbappe before Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored to complete the comeback.

With the win, Pep Guardiola and his team qualified for the Champions League knockout stages as Group A winners.

PSG are also through, but will have to face the winner of their group in the next round after qualifying second.

Hakimi, a right-back who previously played for Inter, joined Les Parisiens in July for a reported £59 million.

He was the club’s most expensive summer signing, surpassing Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and Georginio Wijnladum.

Football players are no strangers to strange occurrences like Hakimi’s contact lens failure on Wednesday night.

Gabriel, an Arsenal defender, has lost TWO teeth on the pitch in the last year.

Both games were against Brighton, but they were played on different days.

The most recent was a drab 0-0 draw on the South Coast earlier this month.

Following the incident, the toothless ace spent several minutes looking for his missing gnasher.

At full-time, he was seen walking around the Amex pitch looking for something – thought to be his tooth.

