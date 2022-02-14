During the National Anthem Tonight, a Streaker was tackled.

Tonight, a Streaker was tackled during the National Anthem.

Viewers at home don’t get to see everything that happens during the Super Bowl, and it appears that a streaker attempted to do so during the national anthem.

It didn’t turn out well.

Cowboys writer David Moore tweeted, “What you didn’t see on TV.”

“Four security guards tackled this man and dragged him off the field during the National Anthem here at Super Bowl LVI.”

Look: Streaker Tackled During The National Anthem Tonight

Look: Streaker Tackled During The National Anthem Tonight

What you didn’t see on TV. Four security guards tackled this man during the National Anthem & dragged him off the field here at #SuperBowl LVI. pic.twitter.com/RF0VUW1omb — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) February 13, 2022