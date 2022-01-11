Look: During the National Championship Field Celebration, a Fan Was Arrested

During the national championship game on Monday night, Georgia fans may have partied a little too hard.

When the game was over, a Georgia fan ran onto the field to join the rest of the team in celebration.

He was apprehended by security after passing through the first line of defense.

The police eventually handcuffed the fan and escorted him out of the stadium.

On Monday night, ALcom’s Patrick Greenfield was able to capture video of a Georgia fan exiting the stadium.

Surprisingly, he was greeted with thunderous applause from the rest of the audience.

