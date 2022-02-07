During the team’s FA Cup loss to rivals Nottingham Forest, a teen Leicester supporter was charged with assaulting three Nottingham Forest players.

During the team’s FA Cup loss to rivals Nottingham Forest, a teen Leicester fan was charged with assaulting three Nottingham Forest players.

After an alleged pitch invasion during his team’s loss to their arch rivals, a teen football fan was charged tonight with assaulting three Nottingham Forest players.

Cameron Toner, 19, has been charged with three counts of common assault as well as entering a football game’s playing area.

He was arrested after Keinan Davis and two other players were allegedly assaulted during yesterday’s FA match against Leicester City.

Toner, a Leicester resident, has been released on conditional bail, which includes a prohibition against attending any live football matches.

On the 24th of February, he will appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

The alleged incident occurred after Forest captain Joe Worrall put the Championship side 3-0 up in a tense home derby that saw the holders lose 4-1.

Pictures captured on live television showed the invader scuffle with Forest players in shocking scenes.

At the scene, Toner was detained.

Leicester has now barred the fan from attending any of their games for the rest of his life.

“The club is appalled by such behavior and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised,” the defeated Cup holders said in a statement.

“We applaud City Ground stewards’ quick action in apprehending the individual involved, who will face a lifetime ban from all Leicester City home and away matches.”

“It’s behavior you never want to see,” manager Brendan Rodgers said of the alleged thug.

Whatever happens on the field, it must be a safe place for the players.”

Gary Lineker, a former Foxes midfielder, slammed the alleged pitch invader’s actions on Twitter, writing: “An embarrassment and a disgrace.”

The first meeting between bitter rivals Nottingham Forest and Leicester in eight years took place on Sunday.

Around 4,000 Foxes supporters flocked to the City Ground.

Before the game, Nottinghamshire Police had issued a warning to supporters about their behavior.

“We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident,” Nottinghamshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said.

“At football games, violence will not be tolerated.”

In this case, Leicester City has announced that the individual involved will be barred from all Leicester City home and away matches for the rest of his life.

“I hope that the actions taken serve as a warning to others that violent behavior at football games is taken very seriously and can result in serious consequences.”