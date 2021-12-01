During the win over Crystal Palace, Leeds slammed ‘unacceptable’ homophobic chants directed at on-loan Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

During Leeds’ win over Crystal Palace, they slammed ‘unacceptable’ homophobic chants directed at on-loan Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Leeds United have condemned supporters’ “unacceptable” homophobic chants directed at Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher on Tuesday.

During Leeds’ 1-0 win, a group of fans taunted Gallagher with ‘Chelsea rent boy’ taunts.

Gallagher, who is on loan from Stamford Bridge for the season, was booked for a foul on Raphinha, prompting the chants.

Liam Cooper, the Whites’ captain, was wearing a Rainbow Laces armband, and there were other emblems on display throughout Elland Road.

“We are aware of a homophobic chant directed at a Crystal Palace player,” the club stated.

“We will continue to work closely with Marching Out Together and all of our fan groups to do everything we can to eradicate homophobia and other forms of discrimination from our football club.”

Marching Out Together, a Leeds LGBT(plus) group, also slammed the supporters who insulted Gallagher.

“The club has again actively supported the Rainbow Laces campaign this year, with players discussing LGBT(plus) inclusion on podcasts and speaking at schools,” they said.

“They were photographed holding rainbow flags and wearing special pre-match shirts,” the statement reads.

“The board and coaching staff all wore Marching Out Together badges, and Rainbow Laces was actively promoted on the club’s social media site, far exceeding the Premier League’s requirements.”

“The vast majority of Leeds fans, who welcome inclusion and support for the LGBT(plus) community, support the work we do with the club.”

“However, work remains to be done, and inexcusable chanting can still be heard on occasion.

An example of this is the chant.

It is indisputable that it is homophobic and unacceptably so at all times.

“It was disappointing to hear.”