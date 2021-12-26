Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic, but the striker’s ‘demands £200k-per-week’ may prevent him from signing.

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic, but the striker’s ‘demands £200k-per-week’ may prevent him from signing.

FIORENTINA striker Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly demanding £200,000 per week, which could rule him out of a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping an eye on the Serbian after he scored 18 goals in 22 games this season.

According to the Daily Star, the 21-year-old may have priced himself out of a lucrative January move after demanding a massive £200k-a-week contract AFTER TAX.

Fiorentina is only interested in selling the striker for £70 million.

Manchester City have already ruled out signing Vlahovic, giving his potential suitors a boost.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will not sign a striker in the winter window, despite the possibility of receiving nearly £55 million for Ferran Torres, who is set to join Barcelona.

Guardiola stated, “In January, we will not bring in a striker.”

“I know [Ferran Torres’ transfer] is being discussed; it’s close, that’s all.”

It’ll be over when the club says so.”

You can get 50 free spins at PokerStars Casino.

A loud bang is heard.

By clicking HERE, you can get all the information you need.

There are some rules that must be followed.

If you’re 18 or older, you should play responsibly.

The non-profit organization BeGambleAware.org is dedicated to raising awareness about gambling addiction.

GET £2,000 IN FREE BETS AND NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal and his colleagues will be willing to deviate from their wage structure in January in order to sign the 6ft3In striker.

Arsenal still has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who earns around £350k per week.

Chelsea spent almost £100 million on Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Visit our Football news live blog for the most recent rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]