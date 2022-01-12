Dusan Vlahovic, an Arsenal target, idolizes Ibrahimovic, had a tiff with Ronaldo, and made his debut at the age of 16.

Dusan Vlahovic has been Fiorentina’s most dangerous No9 since Gabriel Batistuta.

After scoring 21 goals last season, the Serbian striker has already scored 18 goals in 20 games in all competitions this season.

His blistering form has piqued the interest of Europe’s top clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Gunners are said to be leading the race, with the North London club willing to break their transfer record in order to sign the 6ft 3in forward.

Vlahovic’s football career began at the age of 15, when he joined Partizan Belgrade as the club’s youngest ever player.

He idolizes Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden, with whom he shares a similar air of arrogance on the field.

While on international duty, the youngster had an acrimonious exchange with Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vlahovic was turning heads in his homeland before he was idolized in Florence.

After bouncing around clubs like OFK Beograd and Red Star Belgrade, he joined Partizan in 2014.

He signed his first professional contract a year later, at the age of 15, after youth coaches recognized his generational potential.

Partizan manager Ivan Tomic gave him the club’s No. 9 jersey in 2016, believing he had the potential to be a “monster” player.

“After one or two training sessions, our head coach, Ivan Tomic, said, ‘This guy is a monster, this is a player who will be worth 100 million euros one day,’ because he showed unbelievable character,” Zarko Lazetic, a former Partizan assistant manager, told Sky Sports.

He quickly set records, becoming the club’s youngest ever debutant, surpassing Luka Jovic as the club’s youngest star to play in a Belgrade derby, and then becoming Partizan’s youngest ever scorer.

Vlahovic was already on Arsenal’s radar at the time, with Anderlecht and Juventus also keeping an eye on him.

However, he was able to secure his dream job in Italy thanks to the assistance of a teammate.

Valeri Bojinov, a Bulgarian legend who played in Serie A for Lecce, Fiorentina, Juventus, Parma, and other clubs, was Vlahovic’s strike partner at Partizan.

Bojinov was so taken aback by the youngster’s talent that he called La Viola sporting director Pantaleo Corvino right away.

“When Vlahovic was 15 or 16, I told Corvino to sign him,” Bojinov told Football Italia.

“Vlahovic was insane, insane to the point of insanity.”

‘I am a Zlatan Ibrahimovic from Belgrade, and I will play for the best clubs,’ he used to say.

“His arrogance appealed to me.

I expected him to develop into a formidable opponent.”

Fiorentina had nothing to lose if they followed Bojinov’s advice.

With the 17-year-old, a pre-contract agreement was…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.