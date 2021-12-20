Dusan Vlahovic, an Arsenal transfer target, has tied Cristiano Ronaldo for the most Serie A goals in a season with ONE game remaining.

With ONE game left in the season, Arsenal transfer target Dusan Vlahovic has tied Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most Serie A goals.

After scoring yet another goal in Serie A at the weekend, DUHAN VLAHOVIC has shown that speculation about his future hasn’t deterred him.

In Fiorentina’s 2-2 draw with Sassuolo, the forward equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most Serie A goals in a calendar year.

Vlahovic’s strike was his 33rd in 2021, tying the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo only a year ago.

The record could still be broken, as Vlahovic only has ONE game left in 2021 to become the all-time Serie A goal scorer.

On Wednesday, they face Verona, while Lucas Torreira, a Gunners loanee, scored the other goal in Fiorentina’s 2-2 draw with Sassuolo.

Vlahovic will try to go one better than CR7 did before the Italian top flight’s two-week winter break in 2020 against Verona.

Arsenal’s management will undoubtedly be paying close attention.

Vlahovic, a 21-year-old Serbian sensation who has 18 goals in 20 games this season, has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

After being stripped of his captaincy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future is uncertain, while Alexandre Lacazette’s contract expires in the summer.

The Gunners will require reinforcements up front, with Eddie Nketiah also expected to depart.

And it’s possible that Mikel Arteta will turn to Fiorentina hitman Vlahovic.

Vlahovic’s current Fiorentina contract expires in 18 months, and the Italian club will be wary of losing him for a bargain price.

For the potentially world-record-breaking striker, a £68m asking price has been reported.

The Gunners, on the other hand, will have to fight for his signature.

Vlahovic has been linked with a number of top European clubs, including Arsenal’s bitter rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also rumored to be interested.

Meanwhile, Serie A giants Juventus are keeping an eye on his situation, as are Atletico Madrid, who have ties to Spain.

With our live blogs, you can keep up with all the latest Arsenal news, updates, and transfer rumors.