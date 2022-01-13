Dusan Vlahovic, Gini Wijnaldum, and Arthur could all be added to Arsenal’s lineup after the January transfer window.

Arsenal are looking for ‘world class’ signings this month, according to MIKEL ARTETA, as a number of stars are linked with a move to North London.

Arsenal is attracting the “best players” on the planet, according to Arteta, who is prioritizing a striker and a midfielder in the winter transfer window.

The futures of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both up for renewal in the summer.

Arteta, on the other hand, could choose to make a statement signing this month, with Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina a top target.

Arsenal is rumored to be interested in signing Vlahovic in January, but the 21-year-old will set you back £58 million.

If he is signed, however, the Serbian striker will immediately slot into the Gunners’ starting lineup at the top of the pitch.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny away at the African Cup of Nations, Arteta is also short on midfield options.

Arthur, a Juventus midfielder, has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, with talks with the Gunners said to be at an ‘advanced’ stage.

PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been revealed as an Arsenal fan since he was a child, fueling speculation of a loan move.

Should Arteta be successful in his efforts to recruit the two, they would be instant starters.

They would form the backbone of the midfield, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe on either side of Martin Odegaard.

As summer signings Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu continue to impress, the back five is likely to remain unchanged this month.

Should the Gunners miss out on their main targets, a different Arsenal lineup appears to be just as strong.

Due to sporting director Rui Paratici’s connections with Vlahovic’s highly influential agent, Davide Torchia, there is a risk that Tottenham will hijack the Vlahovic transfer.

However, if the Gunners are unable to sign the Serbian striker, they may instead pursue Jonathan David, a 21-year-old Lille player.

According to reports, technical director Edu has met with David’s agent, who will undoubtedly lead the line if a deal is struck.

Should Arsenal’s bids for Arthur and Wijnaldum fall through, there are plenty of other midfield options on the table.

Youri Tielemans, who is in the final 18 months of his contract with Leicester, is set to join the club.

Arsenal are said to be in talks with Leicester City about signing Tielemans, with the Foxes facing the prospect of having to sell their prized asset.

Guimaraes has also responded to Arsenal’s interest, saying that he hasn’t ruled out a move…

