Dusan Vlahovic shows Arsenal fans what they’ve been missing with a stunning chip only 12 MINUTES into his Juventus debut.

It only took Dusan Vlahovic TWELVE MINUTES to open his Juventus account, adding salt to the wounds of Arsenal fans.

Vlahovic joined Juventus in a £62 million deal last month after spurning Arsenal’s interest.

Dusan Vlahovic has had a fantastic start at Juventus.

He scores his first goal for his new club with a brilliant finish over the advancing goalkeeper! pic.twitter.comfomnswUWj3

The 21-year-old was thrust into the starting lineup against Hellas Verona in Serie A, and it didn’t take him long to adjust to his new surroundings.

The ball fell into the path of Manchester United and Liverpool target Paulo Dybala with just over 12 minutes on the clock.

He lofted a perfectly weighted pass over the top, which Vlahovic chased down and deftly chipped over Lorenzo Montipo.

Vlahovic’s debut as a Juve player began with a bang, as he scored a high-quality goal.

Arsenal fans will be pondering what could have been if this had been a different type of clinical finish.

According to reports from January, Arsenal had offered £88 million for Vlahovic’s services.

Arsenal believe their interest was used as a’smokescreen’ by Fiorentina in order to negotiate a better deal with Juventus.

After canceling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract to allow him to sign with Barcelona, the Gunners ended the transfer window with fewer striker options than they had at the start.

Mikel Arteta had Vlahovic as a top target throughout January, but after failing to land his preferred choice, no replacement was found.

To add insult to injury for Arteta, another Arsenal target, Denis Zakaria, followed Vlahovic’s lead and scored on his Juventus debut as well.

He calmly slotted past Montipo to cap off a flowing Juve counter-attack.

Despite naming club legend Patrick Vieira as his idol, Zakaria joined Vlahovic in snubbing the Gunners in January.

