Dustin Poirier claims he would have ‘broken Conor McGregor’s heart’ if Notorious had not suffered a horrific leg break in UFC 269 on Saturday.

Dustin Poirier claims he would have ‘broken Conor McGregor’s heart’ if Notorious had not suffered a horrific leg break at UFC 269

DUSTIN POIRIER claims that if Conor McGregor’s leg hadn’t given way during their trilogy fight, he would have ‘broken’ his heart.

McGregor’s left tibia and fibula were broken in the first round of their series decider in Sin City, which Poirier won by TKO.

The Irishman is adamant that if his leg hadn’t been shattered, he would have won the rubber match, a claim Poirier dismisses.

“If his leg hadn’t broken, I would have broken his heart,” the former interim UFC lightweight champion said.

“He was badly hurt during the fight.

“I had complete command.”

McGregor’s horrific injury, according to Poirier, 32, saved him from a second KO loss in a row.

“I saw that look of desperation in his eyes that I saw in Abu Dhabi,” he added.

“I was planning on knocking him out.”

He wasn’t going to fight me for five rounds.”

Poirier’s back-to-back wins over McGregor earned him a rematch for the lightweight title, which he’ll fight for in the main event of UFC 269 in Las Vegas against champion Charles Oliveira.

The pride of Louisiana came up short in his first attempt to win UFC gold two years ago, but he intends to reclaim the title by dragging Oliveira into deep waters.

“I’d love for the fight to get to the point where we can find out (if Oliveira can dig deep) in front of the world,” he said.

“That’s one of my goals: to take this fight to the deep end and see who really wants it the most, who’s willing to bleed the most, and who’s willing to lay it all on the line.”

Because I’m certain I will.

It’s a given.

“However, in response to Justin’s statement, dude, I’ve already stated this.

“Every interview, I say the same nonsense.”

“It sounds corny, but our last fight is the most important for a fighter.”

“He (Oliveira) got hurt in the first round, came back in the second round, and showed his championship grit by finishing Michael Chandler, a guy who had just taken Justin to hell.”

“If that’s any indication, you’re only as good as your last fight.”

He’s a world champion,” says the narrator.

