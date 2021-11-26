Dustin Poirier suggests that bitter rival Conor McGregor will not get a fourth fight, insisting that the tense UFC rivalry is “in the past.”

Dustin Poirier suggests that bitter rival Conor McGregor will not be fighting for a fourth time, insisting that the tense UFC rivalry is ‘in the past.’

DUSTIN POIRIER has ruled out a fourth fight with Conor McGregor, claiming his rivalry with the UFC’s poster boy is a thing of the past.

This year, the former interim lightweight champion defeated the MMA superstar in dramatic back-to-back victories to take the lead in their seven-year series.

Poirier’s second win over McGregor came thanks to a broken leg for the Irishman, who is hellbent on reuniting with his former featherweight foe in the octagon.

“As far as right now, [the Conor McGregor trilogy]is in the past,” Poirier told MMA Junkie, putting a stop to a fourth fight.

“I’m not even considering it.”

He spouts a lot of nonsense.

“Continue talking.”

Despite the fact that Poirier leads the series 2-1, UFC president Dana White believes the two should reclaim the title.

“It sucks, it’s brutal,” the veteran promoter said at the UFC 264 post-fight press conference.

“This is not how you want fights to end.”

For the title, Dustin Poirier will compete.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“And then you do the rematch, I guess, when Conor is healed and ready to go.”

I’m not sure.”

“The fight didn’t get finished,” White said when asked why the fight was rescheduled.

“You can’t end a fight like that.”

“We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out.”

Who knows how long Conor will be gone.

“Poirier will do his job until Conor is ready,” says the narrator.

Poirier, 32, will fight for the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 in Las Vegas next month.

And for his summer comeback fight, McGregor wants to fight the winner of the Sin City showdown.

“Hi lads, here goes… clicks and the like,” the Dubliner replied in response to an ESPN tweet debating who he should face next.

“You know, your boss and stuff like that.”

The Macintosh.

Santa Claus is a good guy.

“Next, I’m going to face whoever the f*** has the LW title.”

Deal with the situation.

“Put your goggles on and mark the trilogy as ‘unfinished.'”

Deal with it as well.

After that, the rest will be mentioned.

We’ve reached an agreement.

Including.

“This is it.”

BEST SIGN UP DEALS AND FREE BETS FOR BLACK FRIDAY BETTING

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]