Dwayne Haskins’ Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Across The NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers will most likely have a new starting quarterback when the 2022 NFL season begins, and Dwayne Haskins wants it to be him.

Haskins told reporters on Wednesday, “They’re giving me a chance to compete, a chance to start, and that’s all I can ask for.”

“I believe I have the potential to be a starter in this league.”

It’s my job.”

Fans were quick to voice their opinions on what the Steelers should do at quarterback.

Mason Rudolph, the backup quarterback, has already been seen by many fans.

One Steelers fan believes the team should give Haskins a chance to show he isn’t the problem quarterback.

“We’re going to a bridge QB with no expectations, so there’s no reason not to give him a shot,” the fan explained.

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Honest Admission

we moving to a bridge QB and got 0 expectations there’s no reason not to give him a shot https://t.co/Jij9enNJ3F — アンドリュー🏜 (@kendrxcklamar) January 19, 2022