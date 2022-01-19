Dwayne Haskins made a telling remark about his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dwayne Haskins was signed to a one-year contract by the Pittsburgh Steelers in January of last year.

Despite the fact that he didn’t get the chance to show off his talents this season, it appears that he wants to stay in Pittsburgh.

Haskins revealed to the media this morning that he has yet to meet with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin for his exit meeting.

But he did meet with Kevin Colbert, the general manager.

Haskins was reportedly told by Colbert that he will have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh next season.

Haskins told reporters on Wednesday, “All they’re giving me is a chance to compete, a chance to start, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Dwayne Haskins Has Telling Comment About His Steelers Future

Dwayne Haskins Has Telling Comment About His Steelers Future