Dwyane Wade Has A Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About Michael Jordan

Dwyane Wade Makes a Brutally Honest Statement About Michael Jordan

The basketball world is always debating who the greatest player of all time is, and the same names keep coming up.

Some say Michael Jordan, while others say LeBron James has already surpassed him at this point in his career.

Occasionally, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is brought up in the discussion.

Given how long it’s been since Abdul-Jabbar last played, fans – and analysts – tend to forget about him.

Dwyane Wade, a former NBA star, believes Michael Jordan will face the same fate.

Wade said the caliber of player continues to improve during a recent appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

Here’s some more information from the Score:

Wade did say, however, that Jordan’s off-court reputation will help him keep his.

“That’s why, because of the iconic-ness of being the first, it’s difficult for anyone to jump over the Jumpman,” Wade explained.

“He was the first at the end of the day.”

Jordan, after all, was global before anyone knew what global meant.”

Is Jordan doomed?

Dwyane Wade Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michael Jordan

Dwyane Wade Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michael Jordan