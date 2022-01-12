Dwyane Wade’s Reaction To Michael Jordan’s Remarks

Fans React To Dwyane Wade’s Remarks On Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is a name familiar to almost every sports fan on the planet.

Dwyane Wade, a former member of the Miami Heat, isn’t convinced that this will always be the case.

Wade discussed how basketball fans are getting younger by the day during a recent appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Because the game continues to evolve, Wade believes that fans will eventually forget who Michael Jordan was.

“As the game progresses, we’ll see new things.”

“And the eyes will get younger and younger,” Wade predicted.

“We won’t be discussing the GOATs.”

It’s now the younger, younger, younger generation’s turn.

And they’ll forget Jordan like we forget Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].”

Although there aren’t many fans who agree with Wade’s viewpoint, it is an intriguing one.

“I don’t think so,” said an NBA fan.

“Michael Jordan’s legacy will outlast any other professional basketball player thanks to the Jordan shoes.”

Fans React To What Dwyane Wade Said About Michael Jordan

Fans React To What Dwyane Wade Said About Michael Jordan

I don’t think so . The Jordan shoes will have his legacy living longer than any other professional basketball players ! https://t.co/dj2NtgkAAH — Alexis Harris, MBA (@Alexis_gotkicks) January 12, 2022

Love DWade but brotha young fans are more likely to forget about you than MJ lol ijs https://t.co/3CFtIAve3X — Savion Willis (@Savy2Smooth) January 12, 2022