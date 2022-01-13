Dybala is expected to leave Juventus in the summer, igniting a free transfer battle with long-term admirers Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Dybala is expected to leave Juventus this summer, sparking a free transfer battle with long-term admirers Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to reports, JUVENTUS striker Paulo Dybala will not extend his contract.

Dybala’s contract with the club expires in June, and he has previously been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Barcelona.

According to TyC, the forward will not sign new terms with Juve and will instead consider foreign offers.

For the past two years, the Argentina international has been in talks with the Bianconeri about extending his contract.

Juventus is said to have changed the terms of the agreement after an initial agreement was reached.

That appears to have persuaded the 28-year-old to end his seven-year stay in Turin as a free agent.

As things stand, the Argentine is free to talk to clubs outside of Italy about a pre-contract agreement.

Dybala has put in a strong showing this season, scoring nine goals and assisting four times in 20 appearances.

United have been monitoring the former Palermo midfielder as they prepare to lose Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial this summer.

Three years ago, the Red Devils were close to signing him as part of a swap deal that saw Romelu Lukaku go the other way.

Spurs are also big fans of Dybala and came close to signing him in 2019.

The £65 million deal for the versatile striker fell through after Juventus changed their minds and decided to keep him.

In fact, before the Vecchia Signora pulled the plug, Dybala had already agreed to personal terms with the north Londoners.

