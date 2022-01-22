Dzeko of Inter Milan scores a 90th-minute header to sink Venezia.

Dzeko of Inter Milan scores a 90th-minute header to send Venezia crashing to the ground.

The Nerazzurri win 2-1 at home after coming back from a 1-0 deficit.

Inter Milan were saved by Edin Dzeko, who scored a late header in a Serie A match against Venezia on Saturday to defeat the Nerazzurri 2-1.

In the 19th minute, Venezia’s French forward Thomas Henry scored the game’s first goal at Milan’s Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, powering a header past Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Handanovic tried to parry the shot, but he was unsuccessful.

After a rebound by Venezia goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini, the home team’s Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella equalized in minute 40.

As the first half ended 1-1, both teams went to their locker rooms.

Inter’s lead in Serie A has grown to 53 points after 22 games.

Venezia suffered their 12th league defeat of the season and now sit in 17th place with 18 points.