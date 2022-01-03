Early Monday morning, a Raiders rookie was arrested.

Raiders Rookie Arrested Early On Monday Morning, According To Report

Nate Hobbs, a promising rookie for the Raiders, was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence.

The 22-year-old was discovered sleeping in his car in a parking lot, according to reports.

Raiders’ CB Nate Hobbs was arrested on one count of misdemeanor DUI hours after Las Vegas’ win over the Colts, per @TMZ_Sportspic.twitter.com/JEYXPr3UYj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 3, 2022