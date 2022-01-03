Early Monday morning, a Raiders rookie was arrested.

Raiders Rookie Arrested Early On Monday Morning, According To Report
Nate Hobbs, a promising rookie for the Raiders, was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence.
The 22-year-old was discovered sleeping in his car in a parking lot, according to reports.
Raiders’ CB Nate Hobbs was arrested on one count of misdemeanor DUI hours after Las Vegas’ win over the Colts, per @TMZ_Sportspic.twitter.com/JEYXPr3UYj
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 3, 2022
#Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia confirms DB Nate Hobbs “was involved in an incident.” TMZ reporting he was arrested for DUI.
— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 3, 2022