Early Thoughts On Alabama-Cincinnati Matchup from Kirk Herbstreit

Early Thoughts From Kirk Herbstreit On Alabama-Cincinnati Matchup

The Cotton Bowl Classic will be played on Friday afternoon between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

That game’s winner will advance to the national championship game.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit discussed the Alabama-Cincinnati matchup during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Despite the fact that Alabama is a heavy favorite going into Friday’s game, Herbstreit believes Cincinnati is a good match for Nick Saban’s team.

“I believe they will compete in the game,” Herbstreit told ALcom.

“I don’t think they’ll be blown out.”

They appear to be a good match.

As we all know, it’s difficult to compete with Alabama.”

