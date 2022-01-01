Ebanie Bridges, a boxing beauty, is enraged at Instagram after a saucy New Year’s snap leads to a warning that her account may be deleted.

Ebanie Bridges, a boxing beauty, is furious with Instagram after a saucy New Year’s snap leads to a warning that her account may be deleted.

After Instagram removed a racy photo she posted, professional boxer Ebanie Bridges launched a tirade against online trolls.

The 35-year-old Blonde Bomber posted a photo on Instagram wearing nothing but a thong and boxing gloves.

Bridges also used the post to ring in the new year, but Instagram quickly took it down.

Bridges retaliated by whining about online trolls who had reported the offending post.

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that there are worse images on the site, but Instagram only penalized her.

Bridges was also warned by the social media platform that she could lose access to her account if she posted similar photos in the future.

Bridges, on the other hand, later in the day shared another saucy photo on her Instagram stories.

While on her way to the beach in her native Australia, she wished her followers a happy new year once more.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

The boxer also posed in a low-cut top that showed off her bikini underneath.

She has previously dazzled fans by showing up in lingerie and hoisting a Leeds United scarf above her head at a weigh-in in September.

Bridges defeated Mailys Gangloff in September at Headingley.

In professional boxing, the Australian has a 7-1 record, with her only loss coming in April 2021 against Shannon Courtenay at the Copper Box Arena.