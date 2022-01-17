Ebanie Bridges’ incredible transformation from ring girl to boxing’s most glamorous fighter and fan favorite is nothing short of incredible.

Ebanie Bridges’ incredible transformation from ring girl to boxing’s most glamorous fighter and fan favorite is nothing short of amazing.

EBANIE BRIDGES talked about how she went from ring girl to glamorous fan favorite.

Bridges, who has been involved in martial arts competitions since she was five years old, began boxing just before her 30th birthday in 2016.

She had previously worked as a ring card girl, so she was no stranger to the squared circle.

‘How it started,’ the Aussie captioned a series of throwback photos of herself as a ring girl.

She then revealed “how it’s going” with highlights from her 7-1 professional boxing career.

Bridges’ only loss came in an April 2020 fight for the WBA bantamweight title against London’s Shannon Courtenay, 28.

She has since won two matches, against 37-year-old Bec Connolly and 25-year-old Mailys Gangloff of France.

Bridges, a former high school math teacher, is known for her raunchy weigh-in attire.

And she joked that it causes Eddie Hearn to look away awkwardly, but that the promoter makes up for it by trying to secure her another title fight.

“My next fight looks like it will be early next year in the UK Fingers crossed locking in a world title fight,” Bridges wrote on Instagram.

“Eddie Hearn’s great,” she continued, “I don’t know, he’s hardly ever looking at me.”

“He spends a lot of time looking at the floor and the ceiling.

But, to be honest, he’s working hard to get me a title fight next year, so expect big things.”

“Eyes good, my hand’s good, we’re ready to crack,” Bridges said, providing an update on her fitness.