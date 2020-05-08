ECB director of women’s cricket admits men’s game ‘will come first’ if the sport is to survive

Clare Connor has said she will be ‘devastated’ if women’s cricket is wiped out this summer by the coronavirus pandemic – but admitted the men’s game may have to come first if the sport is to survive the crisis.

With ECB chief executive Tom Harrison warning of a £380million black hole in the game’s finances if no cricket is possible, Connor – managing director of the women’s game – remains hopeful that Heather Knight’s England will still be able to take on India and South Africa.

But she added: ‘If the international women’s schedule can’t be fulfilled in full, but a large amount of the men’s programme can, we have to be realistic.

‘We’re trying to protect as much investment as possible over the next five years, and that is largely going to come down to how much men’s cricket can be staged this summer.

‘I would be devastated if there was no international women’s cricket, but we’ve got this period to get through.’

Connor had been preparing to hand out 40 new full-time contracts to women cricketers as part of a new eight-team regional set-up, with a 50-over tournament scheduled for September.

But with The Hundred, which had replaced the popular T20 Kia Super League, already postponed, she now faces the challenge of holding on to players who may look elsewhere.

‘We want to keep them motivated,’ she said. ‘We don’t want to lose them to other career opportunities that might present themselves.

‘Knowing that more women and girls were going into this season more inspired than ever makes us feel sad.’