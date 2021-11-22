Ecuador is counting on Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento of Brighton to help them qualify for the World Cup.

BRAZIL and Argentina have already qualified to represent South America at the World Cup next year, and Ecuador is in good shape to join them – with a little help from Brighton.

The continent’s top four teams qualify automatically, while the fifth must compete in a play-off.

Ecuador are currently in third place with four rounds remaining.

They lead the chasing pack by six points.

The remaining fixtures are difficult to come by.

Ecuador scores the majority of its points at home, with Brazil and Argentina as their only foreign visitors.

There is still work to be done, but something has to go horribly wrong for Ecuador to be overtaken by two teams and miss out on automatic qualification – and something disastrously wrong for them to be overtaken by three and finish fifth.

The play-off spot appears to be the worst they can realistically expect after a season that has exceeded expectations – and in which the first and so far only goal was scored by a Brighton player.

Moises Caicedo, a central midfielder, is currently on loan to the Belgian club Beerschot.

However, it would be surprising if he did not return to Brighton next season and establish himself as a key player.

Since being thrown into the deep end as a teenager when the World Cup qualifiers began, he has been a key player for Ecuador.

He only turned 20 earlier this month, but when he opened the scoring against Uruguay with a free kick in October of last year, he became the first player born in this century to score in a South American qualifying match.

Last week, his qualities were highlighted even more when he scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Chile.

He helped win the ball as part of the midfield press, then continued on and latched on to a pass to rifle past Claudio Bravo from the edge of the area.

Caicedo is a strong and athletic midfielder who can work box to box, find cute angles with his passes, and finish by bursting past strikers.

He is an automatic selection for his country, and it is only a matter of time and adaptation before he makes an impression in the Premier League.

Caicedo has been unable to team up with his new international colleague, Jeremy Sarmiento, at Brighton due to his loan.

Sarmiento was born in Spain to Ecuadorian parents and moved to England when he was seven years old, where he rose through the ranks of Charlton Athletic.

He spent a short time with Benfica before deciding to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.