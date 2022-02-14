Ed Orgeron Has Revealed His 2022 Season Plans

Ed Orgeron Unveils His 2022 Season Plans

Ed Orgeron, the former LSU head coach, has announced that he will not coach in 2022.

Orgeron was fired from LSU after this season, just two years after leading the Tigers to a national title.

He confirmed his desire to take a year off before returning to coaching on the Dan Patrick Show.

Orgeron stated, “I want to take a year off.”

“Think about it: I’ve been attending a university for 42 years, since I first started college.

I only want to take a year off.

Please take a seat.

Allow time for the dust to settle.

I am the father of three wonderful sons.

It’s actually my twins’ birthday today.

They’ve all expressed an interest in becoming a coach.

Tyler, my eldest child, is 29 years old.

We’re attempting to secure analyst positions for them.

Get them into college because they’ll all be with me, so there’ll be some adjusting to do.

We found a solution for one.

One will take a year off and the other will try to break into the NFL. I want to spend my time working with them, settling in, and then seeing what’s available for me next year.”

Orgeron led LSU to a 51-20 record during his time there.

He led the Tigers to a 5-5 season in 2020 and then a 6-6 season this past year after winning the National Championship in 2020.

That wasn’t enough for the school’s administrators, so he was fired, and Brian Kelly was hired to take his place.

Prior to joining LSU, Orgeron spent a year as the head coach of USC, where he went 6-2.

He also played three seasons for Ole Miss, finishing with a 10-25 record.

During the next coaching carousel, his name will be mentioned a lot.

