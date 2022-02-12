Ed Orgeron’s Super Bowl Prediction

Ed Orgeron Makes His Super Bowl Prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke about the game on NFL Network this Friday.

Orgeron, predictably, will not pick against Joe Burrow.

After all, while they were in Baton Rouge, they shared some wonderful memories.

Coach O, on the other hand, has admitted to being concerned about the battle in the trenches.

He’s not sure how the Bengals will deal with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Orgeron stated, “I’ll never pull against Joe.”

“However, I’ll tell you this: I go to bed wondering how we’re going to block No.

‘What does 99 mean?’ I’m still puzzled.

I’m no longer coaching; it’s up to them to figure it out.

It will be a difficult game, but I am confident that they [the Bengals]can win.”

Ed Orgeron Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

Ed Orgeron Reveals His Super Bowl Pick