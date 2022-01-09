Ed Reed makes it clear what he thinks of Ben Roethlisberger.

Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is expected to play his final regular season game in the black and gold this afternoon in Baltimore.

It will be against the Ravens, a team with whom Big Ben has had some epic battles over the years.

While the two teams have a fierce rivalry, there is clearly a lot of respect for Roethlisberger among former and current Ravens.

The city of Baltimore published a list of men who have worn the purple and black saying their goodbyes to Big Ben this weekend.

Ed Reed, a Hall of Fame safety, was among those who were quoted.

Reed congratulated the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, saying he expects to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame in the coming years.

“He was just a competitor,” Reed explained. “One of those ultimate competitors.”

“Big Ben was always willing to give them a chance.”

Congratulations on a successful football career, and best of luck in your future endeavors.

“Have a good time in Canton,” says the narrator.

