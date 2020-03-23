Ed Woodward is not trying to deny Liverpool the Premier League title

As football chiefs hold talks over how the current Premier League season will reach a conclusion, there is no hint that Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is trying to deny Liverpool the title.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused havoc around the world, and all football is currently suspended until at least April 30 in order to try and stop the spread.

According to The Athletic, Woodward believes the season should be finished in its entirety, even if that means it runs until September or October.

With Liverpool 25 points clear at the top of the table, that would almost certainly mean a Premier League title going into the hands of one of United’s biggest rivals.

Manchester United are poised to make a run at a Champions League spot if they are able to finish the season strongly.

The Premier League has said it will be able to bend the rules to extend the season indefinitely. Normally, a season would have to reach a conclusion by June 1.

UEFA recently postponed Euro 2020 until next summer, which should give European clubs time to finish their domestic seasons.

Woodward is said to have been ‘very fair’ during a recent conference call, and the possibility of a huge financial penalty if the current season is not completed would also be on his mind.

BT Sport and Sky are the Premier League’s TV broadcasters, and could demand £762million in compensation against games that are still yet to be shown.

Manchester United are set to make a ‘goodwill payment’ to their 3,000 casual members of staff at a cost of £1million if games are cancelled or played behind closed doors for the reason of the season.