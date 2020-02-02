Ed Woodward stays away from Old Trafford for Saturday’s clash with Wolves

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward stayed away from Old Trafford on Saturday for the goalless draw against Wolves – but planned protests by fans against the club ownership failed to materialise.

Woodward, whose home was targetted five days ago by United ultras, missed an impressive debut by Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes whom he signed from Sporting Lisbon in a £46million deal last week.

He will have also been heartened that a publicised walk-out by supporters in the 68th-minute of the game didn’t take place and there were no repeat of the anti-Glazer chants that marred the last home game against Burnley, or the distasteful song about Woodward dying on a bonfire.

Senior club sources said it was not unusual for Woodward to miss the occasional home game and denied there was a link with last week’s ‘visit’ to his home when a flare was thrown.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side’s 0-0 draw left United sixth in the Premier League table: ‘He had other commitments. I must say there was loads talked about the fans before the game but they were unbelievable. They started really well and created the atmosphere. They showed they were the best fans in the world.’

United have kept three clean sheets in a row and signed Fernandes and striker Odion Ighalo since the toxic atmosphere during the 2-0 defeat against Burnley.

Solskjaer’s players will now fly to Marbella for a mid-winter break with the manager pointing out Wolves had a far better preparation for last night’s game.

‘They had 10 days rest while we went to Tranmere on a muddy pitch and then beat Manchester City. I don’t think our confidence was lacking, it was a bit of energy and even then we dominated the game with 65 per cent possession.

‘We haven’t conceded a goal in three games against Wolves this year so we are hard to break down as well. The boys have given everything. The break will be used to get the energy levels up again, the weather is going to be nicer and we can work on team shape and patterns.’

The deadline day signing of ex-Watford striker Ighalo has received criticism as desperate but Solskjaer insisted an extra body was needed with Marcus Rahford out until April at least.

‘He (Ighalo) is a different type of striker. He has physical presence and it also gives us a chance to rest Anthony (Martial) and Mason (Greenwood). We are still in the FA Cup and Europa League as well as the league games and it was important we had another type of striker.’

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said his star winger Adama Traore had suffered a dislocated shoulder after having his arm pulled by United captain Harry Maguire but was able to continue until receiving another injury.

‘Traore was in a lot of pain but we managed to put it back (the shoulder) again. It was dislocated. Then he got another kick and had to come off. It happened before (the dislocation) against Tottenham but he is a strong boy. He will be Ok.’