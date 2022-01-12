Eddie Hearn backs Derek Chisora to DEFEAT Deontay Wilder and reveals War’s strategy for beating the former champion.

Eddie Hearn backs Derek Chisora to DEFEAT Deontay Wilder and reveals War’s strategy for defeating the former champion.

DEONTAY WILDER, the former WBC heavyweight champion, has been backed by EDDIE HEARN to defeat him.

Del Boy is on a three-fight losing streak after losing to Oleksandr Usyk and then losing to Joseph Parker in back-to-back fights in less than a year.

Despite talk of retirement, the 38-year-old Brit wants to fight the Bronze Bomber, who is planning a comeback after losing to Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight.

And his Matchroom promoter is confident that the veteran can defeat the knockout specialist.

“I believe that Chisora, if he gets past three or four rounds, can actually beat Deontay Wilder,” Hearn told Pitch Boxing.

“He’d accept the fight against Wilder, and it’ll be a good fight for Wilder.”

Chisora admitted last week that fighting Wilder later this year appeals to him.

“I’m open to anything – I love fighting,” Chisora said during a talkSPORT appearance.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Chisora’s willingness to fight Wilder stems from his desire to share the ring with all of his generation’s big names.

“What most people don’t understand is that some people want to appear to be boxers on Instagram,” he continued.

“I’m not that guy,” says the protagonist.

When people look at my resume, I want to be able to say, “You know what, I fought everybody.”

“I don’t want people to make decisions for me; I want to make my own decisions and be content with them.”

“I don’t care if I have to fight Deontay Wilder, whoever, or an American.

“I’m going to fight.”

“We want to see Deontay Wilder back in the ring,” Hearn said previously.

Derek Chisora is the perfect match for you.

“Come on, he’s getting on in years, and he’s coming off three straight losses.”

Deontay Wilder has an easy comeback fight.

Derek has everything he requires.”