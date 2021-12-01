Eddie Hearn calls Teofimo Lopez’s father “delusional” for blaming the promoter for his son’s shocking loss to George Kambosos Jr.

EDDIE HEARN revealed that Teofimo Lopez’s father blamed him for their shocking loss to George Kambosos Jr.

Lopez, a Top Rank fighter who competes on ESPN, successfully defended his unified lightweight titles on Hearn’s Marchroom Boxing card, which was broadcast on DAZN.

But disaster struck when Kambosos snatched the WBA, IBF, WBO, and WBC ‘Franchise’ belts from the American on points.

Lopez’s father and trainer, Teofimo Sr., went on to accuse promoter Hearn.

“I feel for him,” he told Boxing Social. “I know his father seems to want to blame me for his loss.”

“I guess it just goes with the territory, but he deserves a lot of credit because he also showed a lot of heart.”

“Coming to DAZN about a week ago was the best thing he ever did.”

“All of a sudden, he lost a decision that everyone thought he had won, and it was my and DAZN’s fault.”

“With someone like that, you can’t reason.”

He called me a few times and texted me, saying he couldn’t believe what I had done.

“I told them, ‘Listen, we treated you with incredible respect.’

I adore Teofimo and his father; they’re both wonderful people.

However, you must move away from delusion.”

After social media platform Triller failed to find a date for the fight, Hearn, who bid the second highest amount for it, inherited the rights.

Lopez, 24, who was fighting in his hometown of New York, was booed by his own fans after interrupting Kambosos’ post-fight interview to claim victory.

His father went on to say that it was a ‘robbery’ and that it was an ‘easy fight’ for his son, and that a rematch should be avoided in favor of moving up to super-lightweight.

For Kambsos, 28, an undisputed title fight with the full WBC champion is now on the horizon.

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Devin Haney, 23, takes on JoJo Diaz, 29.

And Kambosos will be on hand to scout his potential next opponent.

