Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua will fight in 2020 – even if fans aren’t allowed

Anthony Joshua will fight in 2020 – even if his clash with Kubrat Pulev has to take place behind closed doors.

Eddie Hearn is confident crowds can be back in time to watch Joshua defend his world heavyweight titles on either December 5 or December 12.

Even if that is not the case, Hearn insists he will not stand in the way of Joshua’s desire to get back in the ring.

“AJ is prepared to fight behind closed doors because he wants to progress his career,” Hearn said. “He needs to fight.

“We want to bring crowds back, obviously, because boxing is better with crowds, there’s no doubt about it, and also it’s a significant part of the pot in terms of revenue.

“We’re desperate for crowds to return but we will continue to innovate and invest to make sure that our fighters can develop and the sport can continue to grow.”

Asked if he will be willing to put Joshua in the ring behind closed doors, Hearn replied: “Yeah, of course. Listen, it’s an adaptation of the numbers and it’s up to me to try and replace that revenue.

“I don’t like the idea of AJ, who has built his whole career on 90,000, 80,000 crowds, fighting behind closed doors.

“But these are unprecedented times, and we won’t let them effect the development of him as a fighter.

“So he will fight this year, either behind closed doors or in front of crowds, but I’m very confident it will be in front of crowds.”

Hearn also confirmed Matchroom Boxing have applied for a license to host pilot events with fans next month.

They also plan to host Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora in the UK with crowds before the end of the year.

Hearn added: “When you talk about crowds, we have the World Snooker final which has now been approved which is good news.

“We hope in October we will start having crowds back in arenas. We’re going to apply, for September, to have pilot events with crowds in boxing.

“Then of course we’ve got Usyk vs Chisora and AJ vs Pulev which we want to schedule in the UK with crowds.

“We’re all reliant on the second wave, the numbers and the science, but there are signs we can start bringing people back into the arenas and that’s very important.”

Despite high hopes for fans returning, Hearn, who hosts his final Fight Camp card at Matchroom HQ next week, insists he will continue finding new ways to keep fans engaged before they can get back into arenas.

He added: “If that happens that’s a bonus, but what I’m thinking of is how we can continue to innovate, like we’ve done like this, to keep growing the sport.

“I feel like if we’d just come back with studio shows, we would’ve really suffered and when we go back to crowds it would’ve been really difficult to stimulate that audience and the same kind of interest.

“More importantly, it’s about keeping people excited about the sport so that when we do return in arenas, they’re supporting the guys they’ve seen and they’re ready to come back and have a good time.

“We don’t want people getting too used to sitting at home and not going to live events, that’s a key driver to being able to make the big fights.”