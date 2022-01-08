Eddie Hearn dismisses Tyson Fury vs Francis Nagannou as “exciting nonsense” as he concentrates on the Dillian Whyte fight.

Eddie Hearn describes the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Nagannou as “exciting nonsense” as he concentrates on the Dillian Whyte fight.

According to Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury’s attempt to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is “exciting nonsense.”

The 33-year-old WBC king would prefer to face mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte or former unified champion Anthony Joshua, according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

The Gypsy King, on the other hand, has been having a lot of fun on Twitter mocking the Cameroonian knockout sensation.

The undefeated 6ft 9in superstar has agreed to fight The Predator under boxing rules, but with the UFC’s lethal 4oz gloves.

And Ngannou responded with an invitation to fight in the octagon with regular boxing gloves.

Hearn would prefer Fury to handle the serious business of negotiating a deal to face Whyte, but he enjoys the spectacle.

He said after launching his and DAZN’s stacked start to 2022, “I think it’s nonsense but it’s all good.”

“It’s good if something gets people talking.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“Imagining Tyson Fury fighting Francis Ngannou in a ring or a cage, or wherever, is quite thrilling.

But it’s not going to happen anytime soon, in my opinion.

“Anything like that increases fan engagement, which is good for Tyson and Francis Ngannou, as well as boxing and the UFC.”

“It’s always good news when something gets people talking.”

Whyte is enraged that the WBC has ordered him to accept only 20% of the purse for a fight with Fury, despite the fact that he is the interim champion.

Hearn expects Tuesday’s purse bids to be postponed to allow all parties to reach an agreement, and he confirms that Whyte – the sanctioning body’s No. 1 contender since 2017 – has been depleted by the frustration.

“We exchanged a few messages earlier this week, and Dillian isn’t the type to accept anything that isn’t fair,” he said.

“I’d be exhausted if I were Dillian Whyte, but I believe his team has done a good job shielding him from a lot of it.”

“His management and legal team have worked tirelessly to get Dillian the justice he deserves, and many people would have given up long ago.”

“These things can be a battle of endurance at times because it’s legal letter after legal letter, case after case, petitions, and just constant work.”

“However, they will not give up and will continue to fight for what they believe Dillian Whyte deserves.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS