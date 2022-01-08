Eddie Hearn dismisses Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou as “exciting nonsense” as he concentrates on the Dillian Whyte fight.

Eddie Hearn describes the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou as “exciting nonsense” as he concentrates on the Dillian Whyte fight.

Eddie Hearn thinks Tyson Fury’s bid to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is “exciting nonsense.”

The Matchroom boss would prefer to pit the 33-year-old WBC champion against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte or former unified champion Anthony Joshua against the mandatory challenger.

The Gypsy King, on the other hand, has been having a lot of fun mocking the Cameroon knockout sensation on Twitter.

The undefeated 6ft 9in superstar has agreed to fight The Predator under boxing rules, but with the UFC’s lethal 4oz gloves.

And Ngannou responded with an invitation to fight in the octagon wearing standard boxing gloves.

Hearn would prefer Fury to deal with the serious business of negotiating a deal to face Whyte, but he is enjoying the spectacle.

He said after launching his and DAZN’s stacked start to 2022, “I think it’s nonsense, but it’s all good.”

“Anything that encourages people to talk is a good thing.”

“Thinking about Tyson Fury fighting Francis Ngannou in a ring or a cage, or wherever, is quite exciting.

But I don’t believe it will happen anytime soon.

“Anything like that encourages fan participation, which is good for Tyson and Francis Ngannou, boxing, and the UFC.”

“It’s always good news when something gets people talking.”

Whyte is enraged that the WBC has ordered him to accept only 20% of the purse for a fight with Fury, despite the fact that he is the interim champion.

Hearn expects Tuesday’s purse bids to be postponed to allow all parties to reach an agreement, and he confirms that Whyte – the sanctioning body’s No. 1 contender since 2017 – has been depleted by the frustration.

“We exchanged a few messages earlier this week, and Dillian isn’t the type to accept anything that isn’t fair,” he said.

“I’d be exhausted, too, if I were Dillian Whyte, but I believe his team has done a good job of shielding him from a lot of it.”

“His management and legal team have worked tirelessly to get Dillian the justice he deserves, and many people would have given up long ago.”

“These things can be a battle of endurance at times because it’s legal letter after legal letter, case after case, petitions, and just nonstop work.”

“However, they are not giving up and will continue to fight for what they believe Dillian Whyte deserves.”

