Eddie Hearn has urged Jake Paul to fight Conor McGregor NEXT, but the promoter is concerned that a feud with Dana White will put the’massive fight’ on hold.

EDDIE HEARN has urged Jake Paul to face Conor McGregot next, but is concerned that his feud with Dana White will prevent the’massive fight’ from taking place.

Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, both former White stars, have already been defeated by Paul.

He’s also had an online feud with the UFC president, accusing him of underpaying his fighters.

Despite the fact that the YouTuber has long chastised McGregor, who recently lost his boxing debut to Floyd Mayweather.

And Hearn admitted that the Irishman is Paul’s toughest opponent, but that his rivalry with White could prevent them from reaching an agreement.

“For me, the fight is Conor McGregor,” he told DAZN Boxing.

It’s something I keep repeating.

To tell you the truth, I believe it’s a good fight.

“You’ve noticed the weight disparity.

Conor McGregor is a boxer who knows what he’s doing.

He is not a professional boxer, but he has a boxing background.

“He’s a lot more accomplished than Tyron Woodley, Askren, and other people of his caliber.”

“It’s also a huge battle.”

But, Dana White, you obviously have the entire UFC – Jake Paul.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Unless given special permission, UFC fighters are not allowed to compete outside of the octagon.

McGregor, 33, was given the opportunity to fight Mayweather, 44, in a 2017 crossover bout co-promoted by White.

However, his squabbles with Paul, 24, make a deal less likely.

White even agreed to be tested for cocaine over a TEN-YEAR period in response to Paul’s claim that he uses it.

In exchange, he wanted to put the 5-0 prizefighter through a two-year steroid test, accusing him of cheating.

Paul denied ever taking steroids and agreed to be tested by United States Anti Doping, the UFC’s drug testing organization, to prove it.

Hearn admitted that he was taken aback by White’s public response to Paul, which aided the social media sensation.

“Jake Paul has done a fantastic job of engaging Dana White in those conversations,” the promoter said.

“I have a lot of respect for Dana White, and I was surprised to see him post a video of Jake Paul addressing him.

“That would have made Jake Paul’s ears sing.

Because that’s what he does, he prods you until you respond.”

Paul has KO victories over YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, ex-UFC pair Askren, 37, and most recently Woodley, 39.

The former UFC champion was defeated on points at first…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.