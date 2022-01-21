Eddie Hearn has urged Jake Paul to fight Conor McGregor NEXT, but the promoter is concerned that a feud with Dana White will put the’massive fight’ on hold.

Eddie Hearn has urged Jake Paul to fight Conor McGregor NEXT, but the promoter is concerned that the Dana White feud will put the’massive fight’ on hold.

Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, two of White’s former stars, have already been eliminated by Paul.

He’s also been feuding with the UFC president on social media recently, accusing him of underpaying his fighters.

All the while, the YouTuber has been a vocal critic of McGregor, who recently lost his boxing debut to Floyd Mayweather.

And Hearn admitted that the Irishman is Paul’s toughest opponent, but that his rivalry with White could get in the way of a deal.

“For me, the fight is Conor McGregor,” he said on DAZN Boxing.

It’s something I keep repeating.

To be honest with you, I think it’s a good fight.

“You’ve noticed the difference in weight.”

Conor McGregor is a talented boxer.

He is not a professional boxer, but he has a boxing background.

“He’s a lot more accomplished than Tyron Woodley, Askren, and other people like that.”

“It’s also a huge battle.”

But, Dana White, you obviously have the entire UFC – Jake Paul.”

Unless given special permission, UFC fighters are not allowed to compete outside of the octagon.

McGregor, 33, was given the opportunity to face Mayweather, 44, in a 2017 crossover bout co-promoted by White.

However, his squabbles with Paul, 24, make a deal less likely.

White even responded to Paul’s claim that he uses cocaine by agreeing to be tested for cocaine over a TEN-YEAR period.

In exchange, he wanted to steroid test the 5-0 prizefighter for two years, accusing him of cheating.

Paul denied ever using steroids and agreed to be tested by United States Anti Doping, the UFC’s drug testing organization, to prove it.

Hearn admitted that he was taken aback by White’s public response to Paul, which played right into the hands of the social media sensation.

“Jake Paul has done a fantastic job of involving Dana White in those discussions,” the promoter said.

“I have a great deal of respect for Dana White, and I was surprised to see him post a video of Jake Paul addressing him.”

“That would have made Jake Paul’s ears sing.

It’s music to his ears because that’s what he does: he prods you until you respond.”

Paul has KO victories over YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and ex-UFC pair Askren, 37, and Woodley, 39.

Initially, the former UFC champion was defeated on points…

