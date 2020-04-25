Eddie Hearn hits out at ‘stubborn’ Dana White for bypassing lockdown measures to host UFC 249

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has slammed Dana White for attempting to bypass strict coronavirus lockdown laws to host UFC 249 later this month.

Reports on Wednesday revealed that the MMA showpiece will be going ahead as planned with White arranging to host the event on tribal land in California.

The New York Times claim that UFC 249 will be held at Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Lemoore, California, which is outside of lockdown jurisdiction before the UFC president moves all fights to a ‘private island’ from then on.

However, with the death toll continuing to climb all over the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hearn believes the move from White is in ‘bad taste’.

‘It’s unbelievable, I’d like to think that in boxing, there’s no-one more roll your sleeves up and get on with it than me,’ Hearn told the Express.

‘But even I wouldn’t consider staging an event right now. I’m not even thinking about options, not even on the radar.

‘This is stubbornness. These are many of the things that make him successful but at some point you have to sit back and say “white flag”.

‘I’m quite surprised ESPN are going ahead with this, obviously they want ratings and money.

‘But with Sky Sports and DAZN, I would not be allowed to stage events right now. It’s bad taste to be quite honest.

‘He wants to be a trailblazer, people have told him he can’t do it. But I know the feeling of being told something and you do it anyway.

‘Half of me admires him for cracking on but the other half says “come on don’t be mad”.’

So far, the US has more than 398,000 confirmed cases linked to COVID-19, the highest number in the world, and nearly 13,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, California has only seen 370 deaths due to virus and 15,800 confirmed cases – but the number is expected to peak in mid to late May.

The west coast state, which has a population of more than 40 million, went into lockdown last month in a bid to reduce the impact of the virus’ spread.

While the numbers are alarming, White has continued to pursue his business venture.

Hearn himself is facing potential losses after Anthony Joshua’s June fight with Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was postponed, with the fight rescheduled to take place a month later.

Hearn noted: ‘Financially we’re okay, other than some initial costs which we couldn’t get back.

‘We’ve built up a decent business over the last eight years, we’re in a strong position with good liquidity.’