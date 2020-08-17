Eddie Hearn outlines long-term plans for Fight Camp beyond Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin

Eddie Hearn has outlined his long-term vision for Matchroom Fight Camp – after rejecting the chance to extend the project into September.

Dillian Whyte will take on Alexander Povetkin in a mouth-watering heavyweight clash in the gardens of Matchroom HQ next weekend.

Despite doubts still hanging over the return of fans to arenas, Hearn has confirmed the card will be the last Fight Camp of 2020 after shelving plans for two more shows.

Instead, the Matchroom Boxing supremo will crack open a drink and reflect on an unforgettable summer which has seen his childhood home turned into the scene of drama, emotion and world class boxing.

Whilst Hearn does not intend to run any more Fight Camp shows in 2020, he has confirmed plans to continue the concept beyond the coronavirus pandemic with hopes of a reality TV-style show surrounding the action.

“We got the opportunity to do it for another month and do two more shows, but I feel it’s just been such an amazing experience, it’s time to end it next week,” Hearn said.

“Fight Camp will be continuing, 100%, but I feel in that four week period, with what we’ve done and the way I believe it will crescendo next week, that would be the perfect time to pull up the grass, have a drink on the patio and say, ‘we’re done until next year’.

“Don’t forget this is my childhood home, and it’s our headquarters so it’s something I’m very fond of. Every Monday I turn up, look outside and just say ‘I can’t believe this’.

“It’s been amazing and it’s been the best thing we’ve ever done.

“This whole brand will continue next year. You’ve been down in the bubble, just an amazing experience and so many stories.

“You get to find out these stories, you get to build fights, you get to create characters, create content and that’s what we want to do. That’s so important when you’re building a sport.

“It will be very different (in the future). We’ve done it all in quarantine so all the challenges we’ve had to overcome and we’ve still really created the perfect project.

“When we’ve got the chance to bring crowds in, we’ve got the opportunity to build in a mansion with tasks, interaction, more diary room stuff and day to day stuff, that’s another big opportunity.”

Hearn has never been afraid to tread new ground.

He received plenty of criticism from boxing purists when he promoted the pay-per-view rematch between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul in Los Angeles last year.

But Fight Camp, he believes, and the online content around the project can be another huge tool to take boxing to a new audience.

He explained: “People talk about YouTube boxing and reality TV, and unfortunately the new audience is stimulated by that content.

“We’ve got to try and incorporate that in our sport, and that’s why I did the YouTube boxing, in a way, to bring that new audience in.

“It’s just an extension of that really, just with world class boxing.

“Every sport becomes successful by building the personalities and characters around it. You only do that by showcasing them, not just inside the ring but outside the ring.

“How many stories you hear, they’re unbelievable. Every fighter has got a great story, but you’ve got to tell it.

“That’s why Fight Camp has been so epic.”

The drama of Fight Camp peaked in week 3 in a stacked card which more than made up for what it lacked in star names with the backstories and endless action it provided.

Having previously insisted the card had the potential to be the best of the bunch, Hearn said after the action: “It proved to be in terms of just drama, heartbreak and elation all throughout the night.

“Mixed emotions – sadness, joy, knockouts, great performances, major statements, upsets. It had it all.

“The ups and the downs, people like Eric Donovan, coming over at 35, rolling the dice to try and change his life.

“Shannon Courtenay gets beat and thinks her life, her career is over and just wants to speak to her mum then Rachel Ball, a social worker, completely changed her life tonight.

“Zelfa Barrett is 5-1 down, done, comes back with a huge left hook – it’s all just non-stop.”

Whyte vs Povetkin will no doubt be a celebration tinged with a hint of sadness for the Hearn family as their unforgettable summer comes to a close.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced fighters to take to the ring behind closed doors in a bid to remain active.

Even when life returns to some sort of normality, Hearn is confident they can still attract top class talent

“Everybody wants to fight here – look at next week,” he said.

“Everyone has watched this and I think everyone wants to be part of it. I think everyone who has fought in a studio or somewhere else wishes they were fighting at Fight Camp.”